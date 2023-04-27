Latest schools' news

The significant funding was announced this afternoon (Thursday) with schools set to receive their first payment by May 10.

School leaders will be able to choose how best to invest the extra money, including using it to pay for teacher salary uplifts and new teaching assistants.

The funding is part of an extra £2billion in government funding for state schools across England, as part of a commitment to provide a top quality education for students.

Rutland and Melton MP, Alicia Kearns, said: “This extra funding for state schools across Rutland, Melton, the Vale of Belvoir and Harborough villages is brilliant news, helping our young people to reach their full potential.

“We are fortunate to have so many talented pupils in our communities, and this funding will provide a huge boost for local schools, ensuring they have the services and support available so that every child receives the high quality education they deserve.

“I am so grateful to all our fantastic teachers, school leaders and support staff for all the outstanding work they do on a daily basis.

"This extra funding will make sure that they have all the resources they need to continue shaping the lives of our school children.”

The government say the investment will deliver the highest real terms spending per pupil in history by 2024-25.