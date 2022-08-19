Melton A-level students praised after 'bumper crop of outstanding results'

MV16 students celebrate on A-level results day

Youngsters made their way to Melton Vale Sixth Form College yesterday (Thursday) to find out their grades and many were celebrating after nervously opening their envelopes.

Head of college, Kirstie Johnson, said there had been ‘a bumper crop of outstanding results this year’.

She said: “This cohort of students have had it particularly hard.

“These were the first external assessments they have taken, having not sat their GCSEs exams in 2020.

“Therefore, the results are a tremendous achievement and we are very proud of our students.

“The resilience these students have shown under such conditions, including a further lockdown, is remarkable.”

A large number of students will be making their way to university this autumn, to study subjects ranging from PPE ((Politics, Philosophy and Economics), Data Science and Veterinary Medicine, to Psychology, Architecture and Chemical Engineering.

Furthermore, a number have secured higher and degree apprenticeships including, Rolls Royce, JCB and the Dyson Institute.

The results are all the more impressive since these students had to learn remotely during lockdown in 2020 and 2021 and they were denied being able to sit GCSE exams, relying instead on being graded by staff at their secondary schools. With the virus now under control, the youngsters were able to sit exams for their A-levels this but with no previous experience of being under proper examination conditions.

Scarlett Riley (18) is off to Nottingham Trent University to study primary school teaching after achieving a distinction, a C and a B in psychology, sport and geography.

She said: “It was quite strange not being able to take exams for our GCSEs but the teachers have been supportive at MV16 and I am very pleased with my A-level grades.”

For the first time this year, the college is celebrating the first cohort through of the UAL Art Foundation Diploma.

Students have excelled in the purpose-built studio and are heading to a range of creative university courses including costume design, textile design and contour.

One of them is Sophie Morrell, who enjoyed the course after taking her A-level exams last year.

She is now off to study fashion at De Montfort University in Leicester on the back of the foundation course.

MV16 students celebrate on A-level results day - Sophie Morrell (left) and Scarlett Riley

Sophie said: “I didn’t know what I wanted to do after my A-level and then I heard about this course.

"You get to focus on one particular area within the course, such as fashion, textiles or fine art.

"I really enjoyed it because I am interested in fashion and I would recommend the course to others.”

The college has a track record of very few students going through the clearing process and once again this year is no exception.

Every year students are supported to ensure they gain their places at university and believe the foundation of study skills they develop whilst at Melton Vale, allows them to flourish as undergraduates and employees.

