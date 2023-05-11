Melton Theatre, which is set to become part of a standalone theatre and performing arts site

The move will see all college courses, apart from performing arts, relocated to the SMB College Group’s Brooksby campus.

This means students studying beauty therapy, media subjects, education and childcare, A-levels, hairdressing and apprenticeships will now do so at the rural campus instead.

The college says there have been ‘declining numbers’ on courses at its Melton site and the move to Brooksby would provide a more stimulating environment for students, with highly regarded courses in agriculture, animal care, engineering and sport already thriving there.

SMB College Group.s Brooksby campus, which will soon be hosting lots of new courses transferred from the Melton campus

Investment in the theatre complex was confirmed in January as part of the £23million ‘levelling up’ funding awarded to Melton and Rutland by the government.

Commenting today on the planned changes, Dawn Whitemore, principal and chief executive at SMB College Group, said: “We are thrilled to be able to put plans into place for the theatre that will benefit the local community, our learners and our users.

"We are constantly striving for improvements and to ensure our learners get the absolute best possible experience and we feel these changes move us in the right direction.

"We will keep you updated with regular progress on the theatre.”

Dawn Whitemore, principal and chief executive at SMB College Group

The college remained closed throughout the Covid pandemic and there was speculation it may never reopen.

But major renovations were carried out, including upgrades to air conditioning and heating in the auditorium, new emergency lighting was installed in the whole building, along with new fire backstage doors, and dressing rooms were completely redecorated.

Money was used from the sale of land at the Brooksby site to housing developers and from Section 106 agreements.

The college says the new ‘levelling up’ investment ‘will enable the theatre to become a more integral part of the Melton community by updating the facilities and creating a stand-alone theatre space’.

This will enable SMB College Group to develop the theatre into a bespoke hub for performing arts, with better facilities and an opportunity for increased use of the theatre by local community groups.

Further work is also needed to bring the theatre up to modern industry standards, for the benefit of all users, performers and audiences.

While the improvement works are going on, it is hoped that theatre shows and student courses will not be adversely impacted.

A spokesperson said: “SMB College Group’s priority is to minimise any potential disruption to current theatre bookings and the learning experience for college students.

“Plans which aim to mitigate the minimal disruption that will occur are currently being finalised by the college group.

“Alongside these developments, due to a combination of declining numbers across the Melton campus provision and a desire to improve overall student experience and learning, our ambition is to move all college courses taught at the Melton campus to the Brooksby campus, with the exception of performing arts.