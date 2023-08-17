Loughborough students celebrate exam success

There are celebrations at Charnwood College, part of the David Ross Education Trust, today as students open their A level and vocational results.

Teenagers sat the exams in May and June and have been waiting to see if they have achieved the grades they need to move on to the next stage of their lives.

It’s been another challenging year in education, with schools across the country continuing to deal with the fall-out of the pandemic. But at Charnwood College, extra support was put in place to ensure all students were prepared, including additional lessons and revision sessions across all subjects to support students for their first external exams.

Con and Margot Selby celebrate their A level results

The impact was clear when today, many students received confirmed offers for university and apprenticeship places both in the UK and abroad and contributed to yet another year of improvements in the school’s academic performance at both A Level and vocational grades with particularly outstanding results by:

Ethan Parmar has achieved A*A*A in Economics, Maths, Design and Technology. He has deferred entry whilst taking a gap year and has accepted a place in 2024 at the University of Bristol studying Mathematics.

Ethan said: “I am very happy with my grades, the support from Charnwood and my hard work have helped me. The teachers have broadened my horizons. Now it is time to broaden then myself because it is not over yet.’

Dan Hadley (who earlier in the year was selected for Great Britain trials in Basketball) has achieved an A*AA in Design and Technology, Physical Education and Business, plus a Diploma in Sporting Excellence and will be studying Management at Loughborough University.

Dan Hadley has achieved fantastic A level results

Dan said: “Great results after a hard few years studying and playing elite basketball. I am grateful for all the support from my teachers, teammates and coaches, helping me achieve the grades to take the next steps to university. I am looking forward to continuing my basketball and education at Loughborough.”

Con Selby has achieved A*AA in Maths, Chemistry and Physics, and is due to take up a place at The University of Nottingham studying Statistics. Con said: “I’m happy with the results I have achieved and I am excited to start my degree at Sheffield.”

Her twin sister Margot Selby achieved A*AA in Physical Education, Physics and Maths, and is destined for University of Warwick studying Engineering. Margot said: “I am proud of my results and thank all the teachers who helped me achieve them.”

Jamie Price has achieved AAA in Maths, Chemistry, Physics, whilst having offers at his universities of choice, Jamie is now considering a degree apprenticeship. Jamie said: “The greatest part of my experience has been the fantastic teachers from start to finish. I have been given overwhelming support throughout my entire education and couldn’t be more grateful.”

Ethan Parmer collects his brilliant A level results

Ben Reid has achieved D*DD (triple distinction with a distinction star) in Sport and is now looking at a degree apprenticeship. Ben said: “Whilst it has been a tough two years, I am absolutely delighted with these results”. His teammates Alex Shaw, Akeem Akeredolu and Lamarana Diallo have secured Basketball scholarships in the United States of America.

Charnwood College is part of the David Ross Education Trust, which was established in 2007. It is a family of 34 primary and secondary schools and has a mission to broaden the horizons of pupils through the provision of world-class education. The trust is committed to offering academic excellence, strong community links and outstanding opportunities to students,

Alastair O’Connor, Executive Principal at Charnwood College said:

“These exams were the first set of external examinations this cohort of students have sat. They have performed incredibly well, and we are very proud of their success. At Charnwood College, sixth form students choose to follow an academic pathway or a vocational sporting programme, which means that they can manage their academic studies alongside their sporting commitments.

Jamie Price is pleased with his A level results

“I am delighted for students and staff who have worked so incredibly hard over the last two years post pandemic. To get to this point, students have shown real dedication in their studies and resilience in sitting their first set of formal examinations. I am so proud of the incredible cohort of 2023 and the continued improvements in results at Charnwood College. I wish them all the success in the future and delighted that all students have secured their next steps.

Stuart Burns, Chief Executive at the David Ross Education Trust, said:

“At David Ross Education Trust, we are delighted with the results from Year 13. The grades reflect the hard work and dedication from both students and staff, and given that it’s been another tough year, I offer my whole-hearted congratulations to all. I wish all of our students good luck with whatever they do next, whether that be at university, in an apprenticeship or in the world of work.”

Schools Minister, Nick Gibb said:

“Congratulations to all those receiving their results for their A Levels and GCSEs this summer. Students from Charnwood College should be incredibly proud of what they have achieved and we are hugely grateful to teachers for all their hard work.

“For many pupils, these will have been the first formal set of exams they have ever taken and we have done everything that we can to ensure they are walking away with qualifications that hold value now and in the future.