Loughborough College wins prestigious sustainability award for pioneering green education project

Loughborough College has been named the winner of the Sustainability Project category at the prestigious Midlands Sustainability Excellence Awards 2025, held at Edgbaston Park Hotel.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The award recognises the College’s ground breaking work through the East Midlands Institute of Technology (EMIoT), a trailblazing initiative dedicated to driving sustainability in education, infrastructure, and industry collaboration.

The EMIoT, housed within Loughborough College, was honoured for its innovative approach to embedding sustainability into every aspect of its operations. The project was supported by a £9.6m DfE grant investment and is designed as a low-energy facility, featuring solar panels, advanced insulation, mechanical ventilation with heat recovery, and heat pump technology. These features all contribute significantly to the institution’s net zero ambitions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are incredibly proud to be recognised for our commitment to sustainable education,” said Dale Richardson, Director of Estates and Sustainability at Loughborough College. “This award is a testament to the dedication of our staff, students, and industry partners who are working together to build a cleaner, greener future.”

Winners and members of the Loughborough College team celebrate their win

Key highlights of the EMIoT’s sustainability project include:

£6.5 million secured from the IoT Innovation Fund to support green skills development.

A curriculum driven by Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) principles.

Plans to train 2,000 students by 2027 in clean energy and digital sectors.

Strong partnerships with leading businesses in construction, energy, and manufacturing.

By creating inclusive, forward-thinking learning environments and fostering deep industry ties, Loughborough College is equipping the next generation with the green and digital skills necessary to address global climate challenges.

With its vision set firmly on becoming the UK’s leading hub for green skills and sustainable technologies, Loughborough College’s EMIoT continues to pave the way for environmentally responsible education and industry transformation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The project design was developed by Race Cottam Associates and delivered on site by Lindum Construction.

Lindum Construction Manager, Mark Robertson said: “This award recognises the high level of commitment Loughborough College has to sustainable education and Lindum is proud to have been their chosen construction partner in creating their pioneering new Institute of Technology building.

“We are pleased to have delivered the building which has a low energy demand, with highly efficient passive design features and building services systems. Technologies incorporated include mechanical ventilation with heat recovery and heat pumps for heating and hot water. These technologies, plus solar panels on the roof, are compatible with a net zero carbon future.”

“As a regional construction Company, Lindum continues to strive to improve its sustainability performance and we look forward to hopefully employing some of the highly skilled graduates that the EMIoT will produce in the future, helping to advance our understanding and practical appliance of greener technologies.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Carl Hubbard, Director at sustainable MEP design consultancy CPW, added: “I am so pleased to see this project recognised. Loughborough College has been truly dedicated to creating a highly efficient, low carbon building – we are proud to have worked alongside them to support on the journey to a net zero carbon future, championing passive design features and a fabric-first approach.”

The East Midlands Institute of Technology (EMIoT) is an innovative partnership between Loughborough College, Derby College Group, Loughborough University and the University of Derby.