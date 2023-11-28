Loughborough College students create fully edible menu for sustainability takeover

Loughborough College’s Level 3 Catering students put their skills to the test recently by creating a fully edible menu for a unique evening of sustainable dining.

The project saw the College take its commitment to sustainability to the next level, collaborating Stroodles, an edible tableware company, to create a revolutionary eco-friendly dining experience.

The students were responsible for creating their own menu, which included serving everything from sushi to tiramisu in edible bowls, using tasty edible cutlery. Guests, which included College Governors, members of the Executive team and the local community, were then asked to vote for their favourite dish.

The winners were Jess and Libby Anderson for the ‘Best Dish’ and Ashton and Mama won the ‘Best Cocktail’. They have all received a work experience 'Stage' with Hilton Hotels Chefs.

One of the student-made meals at the Stroodles Sustainability Takeover at Loughborough College

The takeover was also supported by Riso Gallo, who supplied delicious, sustainably sourced Italian rice and risotto which was used in each of the dishes.

Stuart Lindeman, Chair of Governors at Loughborough College, said: “Our Catering students should be extremely proud of themselves for producing a delicious and sustainable menu, developing vital skills that will help them to become chefs of the future. This was a fantastic opportunity for our learners and we’d like to say a big thank you to our partners, Stroodles and Riso Gallo, for their support in making this a fun and engaging project.”

The sustainability spirit didn’t stop there though, as throughout the day, all staff and students were able to try samples of the edible tableware and learn more about the products. The Box Office Café also served Stroodles products, offering people their coffee in an edible wafer cup with a chocolate stirrer.

Maxim Gelmann, Founder of Stroodles, said: “We are so excited and proud to see the College stroodling and being the first in the country to set a benchmark for sustainable catering. We were just amazed to see the students come up with a fully sustainable and edible menu that helped inspire guests on how easy and fun sustainability can be. The students created a truly sustainable experience for everyone involved. And big congratulations to the winners and everyone involved- you are all honorary Stroodlers.”

Students who took part in the Stroodles Sustainability Takeover

Jason Morrison, Managing Director at Riso Gallo UK added: “We are proud to support our young British chefs and understand their passion and commitment to their craft. Sustainable catering practices are key to the hospitality industry, and to be part of this project has been very rewarding to witness. Our congratulations go to all the students who produced a range of fantastic sustainable dishes.”