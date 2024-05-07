Loughborough College staff and students rally for charity in 24-hour Sportathon

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A record-breaking 123 learners took part in the full 24-hour stint, turning their hand to a variety of activities, including volleyball, archery, and karate, with support from Loughborough College E-sports team the Lycans, Loughborough University Boxing Club, and the University Kung Fu Team.

The event has so far generated more than £3,300 to support local charity Samuel's Promise, which was set up in memory of 18-year-old student, Samuel Priestley, who passed away in February 2022. The charity, a special named fund as part of the Children’s Cancer and Leukaemia Group raises vital funds for research into low-grade brain tumours and surgical advancements.

Samuel’s mother Sharon shared, “It was inspiring to see so many students and staff take part in this year’s Sportathon, raising over £3,000 for Samuel’s Promise, encouraging the conversation around cancer awareness, and empowering young people. What incredible support.”

Students at the 2024 Sportathon at Loughborough College

The Sportathon, which kicked off at 9am on Friday 3 May, saw participants engage in a wide array of sporting activities ranging from football and basketball to E-sports and a midnight rave. As the countdown continued, staff and students toughed it out, pushing their limits to break previous fundraising records.