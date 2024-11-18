Loughborough College names students selected for prestigious international trip

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Loughborough College students are heading to Japan for a once-in-a-lifetime educational opportunity to explore the latest trends in Japanese hairstyling and beauty as part of their course.

Funded by the government’s Turning Scheme, the journey will allow 18 Hairdressing and Beauty Therapy students to engage in hands-on workshops in the world-renowned centre of technology and innovation.

Curriculum Manager for Hairdressing, Barbering and Beauty Therapy at Loughborough College, Claire Springthorpe shared: “I am immensely proud of the clear passion and enthusiasm that our students have shown for this trip. This opportunity to study Japan’s beauty trends and techniques will develop their skills, enhance their knowledge, and broaden their global perspectives.”

Over the course of the two-week trip, staff and students will be travelling via the iconic Shinkansen – bullet train – network, visiting the stunning sights of Tokyo, Kyoto, and Nagasaki, and immersing themselves in Japan’s cutting-edge technology and extensive history.

Students are excited to experience wider Japanese culture. Level 3 Hairdressing learner Ewan said: “We’re all so excited. The culture is so unlike anything we have here at home, and I’m looking forward to experiencing it all.”

Beauty Therapy student Scarlett agreed, adding: “We’ve all said we’re going to download language apps to learn some key phrases. Some of us are most excited about trying the food and seeing the sights, there’s so much to look forward to.”

The Turing Scheme is aimed at promoting international educational experiences for student across the country. Since its establishment in 2021, the scheme has seen over 1,160 successful applications, with over 160 destination countries available for trips.