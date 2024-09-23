Loughborough College celebrates graduates with town hall ceremonies

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Degree students at Loughborough College celebrated their outstanding results with two graduation ceremonies earlier this week.

Held at Loughborough Town Hall on Wednesday, 18 September, students gathered to celebrate their achievements across Business and Management, Sports, Public and Caring Services, Education, Music, Engineering, and a range of Professional Qualifications.

Addressing graduates at the morning ceremony, Corrie Harris, Principal and CEO at Loughborough College, said: “A graduation ceremony is always such a special occasion, the culmination of hard work, perseverance, and satisfaction of goals attained.

“You have been a credit to the college, and it is a privilege to have such a talented cohort of students as part of the Loughborough family. As you walk across this platform, be proud, be fearless, and be excited for your journey ahead.”

Graduates were inspired by guest speakers throughout the ceremonies, with Sharon Davies, Chief Executive Officer of Young Enterprise, and Deputy Lieutenant Robert Allison CBE DL addressing the morning and afternoon ceremonies respectively.

Dean of Higher Education at Loughborough College, Chris Cockerton reflected on the success of this year’s graduates, sharing: “We are proud to partner with a range of validating organisations. These partnerships have seen many successful students. Everyone who has gained an award today has achieved their own personal goal and should rightly feel proud of what they have accomplished.”

Over 300 students graduated from Loughborough College this year, with degrees validated by partner universities including Loughborough University, Nottingham Trent, University of Derby, and Sheffield Hallam University.

Other partnerships with renowned awarding bodies Pearson, CIM and CMI allow students to explore a range of degree courses with flexible study options and an emphasis on employability.

Sustainable Engineering graduate Ollie Taverner, who is going on to employment in avionics said: “My new role covers some of the topics we studied last year, so I feel confident going into the world of work with skills I’ve learnt at Loughborough College.

"With the support of the lecturers and staff, I’ve been able to achieve a first-class honours, and go on to a job. I would definitely recommend the Sustainable Engineering course at Loughborough College.”

Following their ceremonies, graduates marked their achievements with family and friends in the iconic Loughborough Sock Gallery.