Loughborough College celebrates graduates' achievements with town hall ceremony

Held at Loughborough Town Hall on Wednesday 13th September, 170 students gathered to celebrate their achievements in degrees across Business and Management, Sports, Healthcare, Engineering, and a range of Professional Qualifications.

Professor Jo Maher, Principal and CEO at Loughborough College, said: “Graduation is one of the most significant and enjoyable events of the academic year.

"This was a fantastic opportunity to highlight the achievements of our wonderful students and share one last celebration before they move onto their next steps.”

Graduates celebrate outside Loughborough Town Hall

Graduates were further inspired by three guest speakers throughout the ceremonies, with Kevin McCook, Managing Director of MacCook Retail, Paralympic gold medallist, Libby Clegg MBE, and Deputy Lieutenant Robert Allison DL addressing Business, Sport, and Cross-Curriculum graduates respectively.

Over 800 learners graduated from Loughborough College this year, whose partnerships with a number of universities and awarding bodies, including Nottingham Trent and Loughborough University allow students to explore a range of degree courses with flexible study options and an emphasis on employability.

Graduate Ryan Deamer, who achieved First Class Honours in Applied Sports Science with Management shared: “I chose Loughborough College because I wanted to be in a high-performance environment that could push me to become my best.

"I’ve come away with more than just a degree, I’ve come away with new connections and relationships. It was a great experience.”

Among the graduates, was the College’s canine friend Mylie, who walked across the stage to receive the UK Kennel Club Good Citizen Silver Award from Therapy Dog Training UK.

Mylie has been working with the College since 2021, becoming the UK’s first further education college to introduce a therapy dog service to learners and staff.