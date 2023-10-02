Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Voted Gold for Student Experience, the College’s student services and support have been acknowledged as outstanding by its learners.

This reinforces the Higher Education Centre’s student-first approach and is supported by the introduction of a HE Welfare Co-ordinator.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The College also received a Silver rating for its Student Outcomes and a Silver result overall, meaning the teaching regularly exceeds the baseline quality expected from a higher education organisation.

Use the 'Submit a Story' link to tell us your news.

The TEF, run by the Office for Students, assesses Universities and Colleges for excellence above a set of minimum requirements, for quality and standards in teaching learning and achieving positive outcomes.

Loughborough College’s Gold award for Student Experience confirms that the student experience is typically outstanding and overall the experience and outcomes of our students is typically of very high quality.

Jo Maher, Principal and CEO at Loughborough College, said: “As a College, we pride ourselves on our student experience so to get gold in this category is an absolutely fantastic accolade.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I would like to thank the students for their input in our results and applaud the hard work of our dedicated staff. We know our students go onto fabulous careers when they graduate Loughborough College and we couldn’t be more proud of our Higher Education offering.”

In making their decision, the TEF panel highlighted that “Students have access to a wide and readily available range of outstanding quality academic support tailored to their needs” and that the College provides “...a very high-quality academic experience for its students”.

Chris Cockerton, Dean of Higher Education at Loughborough College, added: “This is a great result for the College and is a real testament to the hard work of our fantastic staff.

"Thanks so much to the learners that contributed to the student submission.”