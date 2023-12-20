Loughborough College Announces New Principal and CEO
Currently the Principal and Chief Executive of the Northamptonshire-based college, she brings with her an extensive background in the further education sector. Corrie will continue to lead the College’s strategy of Shaping Futures, Transforming Lives and Broadening Horizons whilst embracing its inclusive culture.
Loughborough College prides itself on its dedication to students, offering outstanding education at a number of levels and qualifications, and is renowned for its learner-first approach.
On her appointment, Corrie said: “I am delighted to be joining Loughborough College as their new Principal and CEO at this exciting time. Loughborough have achieved so much, and I look forward to leading the college and to building upon its many successes.”
Stuart Lindeman, Chair of Governors at Loughborough College, added: “We are thrilled to announce Corrie as our new Principal and CEO, whose energy, vision and experience make her the ideal person to lead the College and build on our successes.
“Corrie is joining the College at a truly exciting and ambitious time of growth and development, taking the reins as we open three new teaching buildings in the coming years.
“We very much look forward to welcoming Corrie to our vibrant and inclusive community and wish her the best of luck for her future with us.”