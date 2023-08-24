News you can trust since 1859
Lots to be proud about for SMB College students

Students at the Melton and Brooksby campuses of SMB College Group have attained impressive exam results over the last week.
By Nick Rennie
Published 24th Aug 2023, 18:14 BST- 2 min read
Updated 24th Aug 2023, 18:19 BST
Eva and Ezra with their exam results at SMB College Group's Brooksby campusEva and Ezra with their exam results at SMB College Group's Brooksby campus
Eva and Ezra with their exam results at SMB College Group's Brooksby campus

An impressive 95 per cent of the college’s Level 3 learners passed their qualifications.

In addition, students across eight of the college’s subject areas achieved a perfect 100 per cent pass rate, with 36 per cent getting at least one distinction, and 71 per cent getting a high grade.

Subject areas with impressive Level 3 pass rates include agriculture and farming, countryside and environmental management, equine management, animal management, sport, business, engineering, construction and civil engineering.

Cono Brown (left) and Savannah Ward celebrate exam results at SMB College Group's Brooksby campusCono Brown (left) and Savannah Ward celebrate exam results at SMB College Group's Brooksby campus
Cono Brown (left) and Savannah Ward celebrate exam results at SMB College Group's Brooksby campus
Fourteen learners from the college’s Level 3 Animal Management programme received the highest possible grade – D*D*D* - while 100 per cent of dance students received distinctions and merits.

Eva was really proud to have achieved D*D*D* in Level 3 animal management, stating that she’d worked very hard this academic year.

Ezra achieved DDM in Level 3 horticulture and is planning to take a year out before progressing onto university.

Further successes came from Savannah Ward and Cono Brown, who achieved DDD* and D*D*D*, respectively, in Level 3 animal management. They will both shortly be taking the next step towards their dream careers by studying veterinary nursing at Askham Bryan College in York.

Cono was particularly proud to also achieve a Grade 4 in GCSE maths with the college, which was a prerequisite for getting into his undergraduate course.

Level 2 students also did amazingly today on their results, with 100 per cent of students passing their equine and horticulture qualifications, with over half of the equine students receiving distinctions.

Level 2 countryside studies and Level 2 agriculture also saw a fantastic 94 per cent pass rate.

SMB College Group’s principal, Dawn Whitemore, said: “I am so incredibly proud of our hard-working and passionate Level 3 students for a fantastically successful 2023 Results Day.

"At SMB College Group, we believe in giving students the very best chance to achieve and reach their full potential.

"Our college values of resilience, ambition, innovation, and excellence help us to instil a high achieving mindset in our students, and they continue to do us proud across the board.”

She added: "This is only the beginning, and we can’t wait to see how far they go as SMB College Group alumni.”

