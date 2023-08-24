Eva and Ezra with their exam results at SMB College Group's Brooksby campus

An impressive 95 per cent of the college’s Level 3 learners passed their qualifications.

In addition, students across eight of the college’s subject areas achieved a perfect 100 per cent pass rate, with 36 per cent getting at least one distinction, and 71 per cent getting a high grade.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Subject areas with impressive Level 3 pass rates include agriculture and farming, countryside and environmental management, equine management, animal management, sport, business, engineering, construction and civil engineering.

Cono Brown (left) and Savannah Ward celebrate exam results at SMB College Group's Brooksby campus

Fourteen learners from the college’s Level 3 Animal Management programme received the highest possible grade – D*D*D* - while 100 per cent of dance students received distinctions and merits.

Eva was really proud to have achieved D*D*D* in Level 3 animal management, stating that she’d worked very hard this academic year.

Ezra achieved DDM in Level 3 horticulture and is planning to take a year out before progressing onto university.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Further successes came from Savannah Ward and Cono Brown, who achieved DDD* and D*D*D*, respectively, in Level 3 animal management. They will both shortly be taking the next step towards their dream careers by studying veterinary nursing at Askham Bryan College in York.

Cono was particularly proud to also achieve a Grade 4 in GCSE maths with the college, which was a prerequisite for getting into his undergraduate course.

Level 2 students also did amazingly today on their results, with 100 per cent of students passing their equine and horticulture qualifications, with over half of the equine students receiving distinctions.

Level 2 countryside studies and Level 2 agriculture also saw a fantastic 94 per cent pass rate.

Advertisement

Advertisement

SMB College Group’s principal, Dawn Whitemore, said: “I am so incredibly proud of our hard-working and passionate Level 3 students for a fantastically successful 2023 Results Day.

"At SMB College Group, we believe in giving students the very best chance to achieve and reach their full potential.

"Our college values of resilience, ambition, innovation, and excellence help us to instil a high achieving mindset in our students, and they continue to do us proud across the board.”