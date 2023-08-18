Ratcliffe College students celebrate their A-level results

Top of the class among Year 13 students this year was Kitty Ye who starts her gap year having attained an impressive five A*s, whilst fellow boarder, Marco Chan, will read medicine at Brighton and Sussex Medical School having achieved three A*s and two A grades.

Congratulations also go to Danai Masiyakurima, having achieved an A* and four A grades, and to Vyashti Rajpara, who achieved four A grades.

Deputy Head Boy, Daniel Bailey, attained three A grades and will now begin a Flying Start Apprenticeship with PWC.

Ratcliffe College students discuss their A-level results yesterday

Three A grades were also achieved by Ella Clark, Charles Jin, Kush Parekh, Luca Salem and Tallulah Wood, who achieved a Triple Distinction in her BTEC National Extended Diploma in Sport and is now heading to the University of Nottingham to study sport rehabilitation.

The college has sent its best wishes to ‘rising football star and inspiring student’, Olivia Gilbertson, who is taking up a soccer scholarship at Quincy University, in Illinois, USA.

Headmaster, Jon Reddin, said staff were ‘incredibly proud’ of their students, who coped with the Covid pandemic and had to rely on teacher-assessed grades for GCSEs in 2021.

"We wish them every success as they move on to higher education and successful careers in the future,” he added.