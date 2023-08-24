Students and staff at Long Field Spencer Academy celebrate GCSE results today

Principal Chris Haggett said he was ‘really pleased’ with this year’s results at the Ambleside Way school.

A trend in schools across in England and Wales has seen exam marks fall this year compared to 2020 and 2021 when the Covid pandemic led to teachers assessing final marks with students largely confined to studying from home.

And Mr Haggett said a noticeable change this year was the exam marking being much stricter compared to the Covid period.

Izzy Hand and Orla Nelmes pictured today Long Field Spencer Academy on GCSE results day

He told the Melton Times: “Grade boundaries are especially high this year.

"But our results are better than 2019, which is the last time exams were sat properly.”

Ophelia Hardy, who wants to become a university lecturer, was happy with her six top level nine grades and four eight grades.

She is off to Melton Vale Sixth Form College to study A-levels in English, sociology and maths.

Josh Carnell and Elliott Williams celebrate their GCSE results at Long Field Spencer Academy today

"My grades were better than expected,” she told the Melton Times.

"I have loved being at Long Field and Mr Haggett is a really good headteacher.

Millie Paterson achieved seven grade 9s, plus an 8, 7 and 6.

Her next move is to Harington School sixth form, in Rutland, to do A-levels in biology, chemistry and psychology.

Millie Paterson with her parents at Long Field Spencer Academy today

She said: “It’s been brilliant at this school.

"I would like to study forensic psychology at university because it is a subject which has always piqued my interest.”

Friends Izzy Hand and Orla Nelmes were also celebrating their GCSE results as students and parents gathered outside Long Field.

Izzy is off to the Brooksby campus of SMB College Group to study a uniform public service course, with the aim of eventually joining the police.

Alex Bridgeman with his mum, Louise, at Long Field Spencer Academy today for GCSE results day

Next up for Orla is A-levels in psychology, sociology and product design at Bradgate Sixth Form College at Syston.

Alex Bridgeman was pleased with his results, which were mainly grade sevens, plus an eight and a nine.

He is heading to South Wolds Academy at Keyworth to study photography, fine art and graphics.

"I was most pleased with my grade nine in art and design because that’s the area I want to work in,” he commented.