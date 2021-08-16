Long Field head praises twins and ‘amazing’ Charlie for their GCSE results

Long Field Spencer Academy student Amber celebrates her GCSE grades including sevens in History, English Lit and Food - she is oing to MV16 to study English Lit, Drama & Business Studies to continue her dream of becoming an actor EMN-210816-120423001

The Sandilands twins were the school’s first ever students to obtain top grade nines in all of their exams, with Ben hoping to go on to a career as a physicist and Harry planning to train as a doctor.

We have reported several times on the challenges Charlie has faced with gruelling periods of hospital treatment since he was diagnosed with Ewing’s Sarcoma - a rare form of bone cancer - in October 2019.

Long Field principal, Chris Haggett, told the Melton Times: “We knew the Sandilands boys would do well as soon as they started in Year 7 and these grades were well deserved.

Long Field Spencer Academy student Harry Sandilands who, along with twin Ben, achieved top grades in all of his GCSEs this year EMN-210816-120453001

“Charlie was treated for a rare form of cancer throughout Year 10 but passed all of his examinations with flying colours.

“This is an amazing achievement.”

Joshua Swain and Sofia Hardy also deserve praise - he attained nine grade nines and a grade eight and she got seven grade nines.

Many students received high grades but the school wishes to give special mention to Ben Bridge, Caleb Tompkins, Sophie Williamson-Quilter, Laura Thompson, Lauren Farrow, Henry Jones, Kaitlyn Colman, Alysha Dawe, Harry Pinder, Emily Rance and Candice Chapman.

Long Field Spencer Academy student Ben Sandilands who, along with twin Harry, achieved top grades in all of his GCSEs this year EMN-210816-120443001

Long Field ran GCSE further maths for the first time this year and all students who took this course obtained grade eight or above.

Mr Haggett commented: “Despite two lockdowns our students in Year 11 worked very hard to ensure they obtained an excellent set of results this year.

“We are really pleased with how they did and feel they got the grades they deserved and of which they were capable.

“Expecting changes to assessment, we had told students at the start of the year of the importance of working hard all year to ensure they had generated enough evidence for their grades.

Charlie Hull, pictured in hospital during his cancer treatment, who has passed all if his GCSE subjects at Long Field Spencer Academy EMN-210816-120759001

“They took this very seriously and took up the challenge with their normal enthusiasm and good humour.”

A number of BTEC courses were run at Long Field alongside students’ GCSEs and these were assessed as they are normally.

Very top grades of distinction star were secured by Kaitlyn Coleman, Freya Fowler, Olivia Jack, Amelia Williams, Hannah Spencer, Caleb Tompkins, Flynn Walsh, Leah Carver, Mollie Gilder, Kamsayini Lingatharan, Leah Wainman, Jasmin Wren and Mia Longley.

Mr Haggett added: “I am very proud of them all and would like to also thank my staff for all of their hard work over the past two years with this fantastic group of students.”

Long Field Spencer Academy student Ben Bridge picks up his GCSE grades at the school EMN-210816-120433001