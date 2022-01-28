Lockdown support for pupils praised in village school’s latest quality inspection

Waltham-on-the-Wolds CofE Primary School EMN-220128-111004001

The school was rated ‘good’ overall again following the Statutory Inspection of Anglican and Methodist Schools (SIAMS) report with the same rating for the impact of its collective worship and the effectiveness of religious education (RE).

The inspectors noted that: “Mental health and wellbeing are championed for pupils and adults across the school... High levels of nurture continued through lockdowns and a recently appointed emotional literacy support assistant (ELSA) now works tirelessly to support children and families.”

Their report added: “Well-targeted and compassionate support is helping children to noticeably grow in their self-esteem.

“A school-wide initiative in character development, linking values and achievements, supports children in using ‘character muscles’ to develop resilience.”

Reacting to the results of the inspections, exective headteacher, Julie Hopkins, said: “We are proud of our Christian vision at Waltham-on-the-Wolds CE Primary, it is centred around maximising the potential of all pupils and ensuring that all children are confident and happy individuals who love life and love learning with their friends.

“I am incredibly pleased that all of our hard work has been recognised by the inspectors.”

In their key findings, inspectors reported that “Waltham-on-the-Wolds is a highly inclusive and caring community where every pupil is valued, nurtured and challenged’ and that distinctively Christian values of friendship, love, perseverance, respect and compassion are evident at the school.

The engagement with the diocese and the Rise Multi-Academy Trust, which manages the school, has contributed to good leadership, they say.

Dave Ellison-Lee, director of education for the managing trust, said: “As a Church of England Primary School, every part of life at Waltham-on-the-Wolds is underpinned by its Christian vision and values.