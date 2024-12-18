Parents across England now have a slightly clearer picture of how their local primary schools did in the last school year, when it came to equipping young people with valuable school skills.

The government’s latest preliminary performance figures for state-funded primary schools were released last week, shortly after it published delayed performance figures for secondary schools. From this data, we’ve been able to compare how state primary schools across the Leicestershire County and Leicester City Council areas fared in the 2023/24 academic year, and create a league table of the county’s top performers.

The key figure we’ve used is the proportion of each school’s pupils that completed Year 6, and met the government’s expected standards in three important areas: reading, writing and maths. We’ve included only Leicestershire’s highest performers, which has given both smaller village schools and larger ones in centres like Leicester, Loughborough and Hinckley the chance to shine.

We’ve also made sure only to include schools with overall Ofsted rating of ‘good’ or ‘outstanding’ before this measure was recently dropped, or, if they’ve been inspected more recently, had at least ‘good’ grades across the board. This means that the quality of education provided, student behaviour and attitudes, school leadership and management and student safeguarding were all found to meet or exceed government standards last time the school was inspected.

Here are the 17 Leicestershire schools that came out on top:

1 . Swithland St Leonard's Church of England Primary School St Leonard's is a smaller Anglican primary school in the village of Swithland, in the Charnwood borough. It has about 85 pupils, and was formerly rated 'good' overall by Ofsted. In the 2023/24 school year, 100% of its pupils met the government's expected standard in reading, writing and maths - compared to averages of 61% both locally and nationally.

2 . Brocks Hill Primary School Brocks Hill is a primary school in Oadby, just south of Leicester, with a roll size of about 422. It was formerly rated 'outstanding' overall by Ofsted. In the 2023/24 school year, 92% of its pupils met the government's expected standard in reading, writing and maths - compared to averages of 61% both locally and nationally.

3 . Long Whatton Church of England Primary School This is an Anglican primary school in the village of Long Whatton, near Loughborough, Leicestershire. It has about 91 pupils, and was formerly rated 'good' overall by Ofsted. In the 2023/24 school year, 92% of its pupils also met the government's expected standard in reading, writing and maths - compared to averages of 61% both locally and nationally.