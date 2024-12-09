David Alcraft (Lodge Charity Steward) presents a cheque to Liam Weekes (Melton Learning Hub deputy operations manager) with Paul Mabbutt, also from the Lodge, looking on

Activities at Melton Learning Hub have been boosted by a £1,000 donation from St Mary’s Freemasons Lodge in Melton Mowbray.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Over 100 young people, who don’t feel comfortable in mainstream secondary education, take part in practical courses at the hub in a range of subjects, including animal care, beauty, gardening, art and mechanics.

The supportive and caring environment there has helped many youngsters, who not in regular education for a wide variety of reasons, succeed in getting jobs and college places.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lucie Larke, operations manager, said: “This money will really help with urgent learning materials and equipment.

"The children generally have some fees funded by their schools or other agencies, but we always need more.”

The Hub, now a registered charity, span out of the former King Edward school and operates from Burton Road as well as from Phoenix House as The Venue.

Go online at www.meltonlearninghub.org to find out more about the hub.