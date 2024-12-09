Learning hub welcomes £1K donation

By Nick Rennie
Published 9th Dec 2024, 10:10 BST
Updated 9th Dec 2024, 10:17 BST
David Alcraft (Lodge Charity Steward) presents a cheque to Liam Weekes (Melton Learning Hub deputy operations manager) with Paul Mabbutt, also from the Lodge, looking onplaceholder image
David Alcraft (Lodge Charity Steward) presents a cheque to Liam Weekes (Melton Learning Hub deputy operations manager) with Paul Mabbutt, also from the Lodge, looking on
Activities at Melton Learning Hub have been boosted by a £1,000 donation from St Mary’s Freemasons Lodge in Melton Mowbray.

Over 100 young people, who don’t feel comfortable in mainstream secondary education, take part in practical courses at the hub in a range of subjects, including animal care, beauty, gardening, art and mechanics.

The supportive and caring environment there has helped many youngsters, who not in regular education for a wide variety of reasons, succeed in getting jobs and college places.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Lucie Larke, operations manager, said: “This money will really help with urgent learning materials and equipment.

"The children generally have some fees funded by their schools or other agencies, but we always need more.”

The Hub, now a registered charity, span out of the former King Edward school and operates from Burton Road as well as from Phoenix House as The Venue.

Go online at www.meltonlearninghub.org to find out more about the hub.

Related topics:Melton Mowbray
News you can trust since 1859
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice