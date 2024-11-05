Learn-AT proudly earns the prestigious Research Mark Plus from the Chartered College of Teaching

Learn Academies Trust, a multi-academy trust of 19 schools in the East Midlands, is delighted to announce that they have successfully gained the prestigious Research Mark Plus. from the Chartered College of Teaching, becoming one of the first educational trusts in the country to achieve this.

This important kitemark acknowledges schools and trusts that have embedded engagement with research and evidence across their organisation. In order to meet the Research Mark standard, Learn-AT was assessed across-24s six areas, demonstrating how they were developing and evidencing their research engagement and showing how research and evidence is considered when making decisions at all Trust levels.

The outcome report stated that ‘Learn-AT has made a commitment to being an evidence-informed organisation and strives to embed evidence-informed approaches throughout the trust. It is clear that, at trust level, leaders actively promote and support research engagement.’

Jane Jones, CEO at Learn-AT, commented:

Learn-AT Colleagues Celebrate Earning the prestigious Research Mark Plus from the Chartered College of Teaching

“On behalf of the Learn-AT team, we are delighted to have earned the prestigious Research Mark accreditation from the Chartered College of Teaching. Research evidence of the highest quality provides the most reliable guidance on which practices are most likely to support outstanding teaching and learning, now and in the future. Using research evidence well can therefore support teachers and leaders to refine their practice or make strategic decisions which make best use of time, effort, and funding.

As an Associate College for the National Institute of Teaching we also use research to inform the programmes we deliver within this partnership, ensuring colleagues are receiving the best possible professional development.

We are thrilled to have gained this significant accreditation, and we remain committed to our embedded practice of identifying, examining, understanding, and applying research evidence on our exciting and rigorous school improvement journey.”

Dame Alison Peacock, Chief Executive of the Chartered College of Teaching also had this to say:

'As Chief Executive of the Chartered College I am delighted to see that Learn Academies Trust has achieved such recognition for their relentless focus on a practice-informed theory of learning. This is a true measure of professionalism.'