Last chance to enter Leicestershire Innovation Awards 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Time is running out to enter this year's Leicestershire Innovation Awards.

The deadline for entries is midnight on Sunday, 18 February, 2024.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The closing date comes following the conclusion of this year’s Leicestershire Innovation Festival.

Leicestershire Innovation Awards 2023

And local SMEs, non-profits, researchers, and social entrepreneurs are being encouraged to highlight innovation within their work.

Dozens of local organisations have already put themselves forward for 2024.

And the winners of this year’s awards – being led by the LLEP Business Gateway Growth Hub – will be revealed at a ceremony at Sport Park 4 on 20 March.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sponsored by De Montfort University Leicester, University of Leicester, and Loughborough University, the awards categories celebrate positive change across a host of sectors.

Categories include:

Innovation Catalyst

Innovation in Creative

Innovation in Education and Community

Innovation in Food and Drink

Innovation in Med-Tech and Life Sciences

Innovation in STEM

Innovation in Space

Innovation in Sport, Wellbeing and Accessibility

Innovation in Sustainability

University Student Innovation.

A further two categories – Innovator of the Year, and Outstanding Contribution Award – will be decided by judges and are not open for nominations.

Scott Knight, Regional Engagement Manager at awards sponsor Loughborough University, said: "With just over one week to go before the nominations close, we hear there are already some strong contenders.

"We look forward to discussing them – and revealing the winners on 20 March."

Advertisement

Advertisement

The highly experienced judging panel for the awards will comprise:

Martin Coats, Operations and Commercial Development Director, Exemplas;

Kathryn Burchell, Head of Partnerships and Knowledge Exchange, Loughborough University;

Will Wells, Deputy Director of Research and Enterprise, University of Leicester;

Harjit Saund, Partner in Real Estate at Freeths;

Stuart Hilton, Head of Commercial Partnerships, DMU;

Sarah Windrum, Future Mobility Lead, Horiba MIRA;

Scott Charlish, Head of Financial Planning East Midlands, Brewin Dolphin.