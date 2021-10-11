Joe Wicks thrills local schoolchildren with special visit

Body coach Joe Wicks visits Buckminster Primary School to promote his new children's book EMN-211110-130448001

He visited Buckminster Primary School, which has just 80 pupils, as part of a promotional campaign for his debut children’s book.

It was particularly exciting for the children because they had regularly followed Joe’s online exercise classes during the coronavirus lockdowns.

Head teacher, Debbie Clarke, said: “We were so happy to welcome Joe to our small village school.

Body coach Joe Wicks visits Buckminster Primary School to promote his new children's book EMN-211110-130438001

“Joe played such a big part in our online learning programme throughout Lockdown.

“We were delighted to find out that our school had been selected to feature in his UK book tour.

“Our children were so excited to meet Joe, to work out with him, to hear his new story and to ask him questions.”

The School Lane school was one of only 14 across the UK and Northern Ireland to win a visit from Joe to promote his book, The Burpee Bears, the first in a series about a family of bears where every day is a day for adventure and discovery.

Body coach Joe Wicks visits Buckminster Primary School to promote his new children's book EMN-211110-130428001

During his visit he read his book, which he describes as a fun and positive story with added exercises and recipes for families to share and enjoy together.

Joe also ran a workout session for the whole school and answered questions from the children before taking a tour around the school to visit the pupils in their classrooms.

Buckminster School has integrated the NHS-backed scheme, ‘Five Ways to Wellbeing’ into its weekly curriculum as well as investing in new outdoor learning spaces such as an outdoor classroom and on-site forest school to ensure pupils have every opportunity to thrive following the challenges of the pandemic.

Mrs Clarke added: “The positivity of Joe’s message really resonates with us as a school as we prioritise our children’s wellbeing above all things.”