Melton Mowbray’s biggest primary school has retained its ‘good’ rating in the latest Ofsted inspection.

Pupils in fancy dress at Brownlow Primary School during the latest World Book Day celebrations there

Brownlow Primary School, which has 544 pupils, was found by the inspectors to be ‘a calm and happy place to learn'.

The children and staff were equally praised for nurturing an environment of ‘kindness and respect’ under the leadership of Ian Toon.

And the report highlighted the importance of books and reading in the life of the Limes Avenue school.

It states: “Pupils are encouraged to become avid readers.

“This starts as soon as children join the school in the early years.

"Pupils regularly visit the school library to borrow a book. Story time is a key part of every day.”

The children clearly come first in the school, the inspectors found, and staff know every pupil despite it being a large primary school.

Inspectors were impressed by the way teachers encourage children to build a wide range of interests.

“Pupils talk enthusiastically about the clubs they have joined,” says the report.

"For example they can take part in cricket, orienteering, canine behaviour club and German club.

"Leaders want every pupil to benefit from the vast array of activities provided.”

Inspectors highlighted how adults in school have high expectations of behaviour.

The report states: “Pupils understand how important it is that everyone sticks to the school’s four simple rules: be respectful, be kind, be self-regulated, and take care of yourself and your environment.

“They say that these rules are fair. They take responsibility for their own behaviour.

"Some pupils talk about how they have been helped to improve their behaviour.”

Praise was also given for the way Brownlow has clear systems for identifying and supporting children with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND).

Inspectors pointed out that SEND pupils who struggle to manage the busy nature of a classroom can complete their learning in the calm environment of the school’s Galaxy Room.

The school, which is part of Mowbray Education Trust, does need to brush up on some areas, according to the inspectors.