Inspectors lavish praise on Melton Vale Sixth Form College staff and students

Melton Vale Sixth Form College

They compiled a glowing report on the Burton Road college, which has 398 students aged 16 to 19, most of whom study A-level subjects.

MV16 was found to be ‘outstanding’ overall and the same rating was given for the quality of education, behaviour and attitudes of students, personal development, leadership and management of senior staff and for the quality of education programmes teachers deliver.

Reacting to the publishing of the report, executive head teacher Sandy Paley, said: “I am extremely grateful to the students, staff, parents and governors for the joint commitment to making MV16 such a special place to work and learn, over many years.

“Inspectors recognised the highest quality of provision in all areas of school life during the three-day inspection and we are proud that our college continues to provide the very best post-16 provision, befitting of our community.”

‘Students’ attitudes towards their learning are exceptional’, the inspectors stated, and the introduction to their report reads: “Students are proud to study at MV16. They rightly value the calm and purposeful atmosphere at the college and enjoy the freedoms that the sixth-form experience offers. They feel, and are, safe.”

This was the first inspection under the new Ofsted Education Inspection Framework (EIF) for MV16, which is part of Nova Education Trust.

Inspectors highlighted the close and respectful relationship between teachers and students there.

“Students appreciate how effectively staff oversee and support their well-being,” their report says.

“They rightly appreciate the high-quality well-being spaces and learning environments created by staff.

"As a result, students, including those with additional learning needs, develop high levels of confidence and resilience.”

Teachers are praised throughout the report with the way they structure lessons and lectures and the effect this has on academic achievement: “Most students pass their qualifications and attain high grades, including those with additional learning needs.

“Those who choose to go to university secure places on their first-choice course.

“Students who elect not to go to university, successfully progress to apprenticeships or employment.”

The college has recently appointed a new head teacher, Nicki Dartnell, who was impressed with the Ofsted rating.

She said: “I feel very fortunate to be joining the MV16 community at this point and pleased that, alongside its outstanding environment, the staff have been recognised for being outstanding sixth form specialists.

“I am looking forward to further developing the sixth form experience and establishing MV16 at the heart of the communities it serves.”

Ash Rahman, Nova Education Trust’s CEO, said: “We are absolutely delighted that Melton Vale has received the official recognition that this fantastic sixth form provision deserves.

"MV16 provides a unique environment for learners where they are inspired, developed and motivated to achieve.”

“I am extremely proud of the whole organisation, and all our colleagues for their continued hard work during what has been a challenging period for all.