Redmile Primary School IMAGE Google StreetView

Inspectors have found that a primary school in the Vale of Belvoir continues to deliver high standards to pupils.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The ungraded inspection was recently carried out at Redmile Church of England Primary School, which is part of Rise Multi Academy Trust.

It concluded that the school has ‘taken effective action to maintain the standards identified at the previous inspection’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The inspectors highlighted the ‘calm and purposeful atmosphere’ at Redmile, where pupils enjoy learning and supporting each other.

They noted the school's emphasis on developing strong speaking and listening skills from the earliest years.

And teachers were praised for their focus on key vocabulary, helping children gain confidence in their learning.

Executive headteacher, Neil Bardsley, said: “I am very happy with the report which we feel reflects the hard work and care given to each individual child at Redmile Primary School.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I am pleased that Ofsted saw and recognised that children at Redmile flourish, this is down to the staff who are an exceptional team and the parents who are supportive and work alongside us in partnership.”

Redmile School’s core values of friendship, perseverance, forgiveness and respect are evident throughout the school, says the report.

it noted that special awards celebrate acts of kindness and friendship.

The report also highlighted the school’s ongoing commitment to improving writing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Inspectors pointed out that an area needed for improvement was where some pupils at the early stages of reading and writing are not given sufficient opportunities to practise what they have learned and that they risk becoming over reliant on adults to help them.