Chris Haggett, principal of Long Field Spencer Academy

Inspectors concluded that the Ambleside Way school continued to be ‘good’ following its first inspection since the disruption caused by the Covid pandemic.

They found that students and teachers readily buy into the school’s motto, ‘together, enjoy, achieve’ (TEA), and that leaders ensure the curriculum is broader in its scope than the national curriculum demands

Part of the report states: “Pupils cherish being part of this school family.

"They recognise the school’s unique ethos.

“They delight in their many and varied accomplishments.

"Staff colourfully and vividly celebrate pupils’ successes, achievements and learning, in classrooms and corridors and on social media.

"Pupils form lasting memories.”

Pupils feel safe and value the support of staff, the inspectors found, while parents and carers are overwhelmingly positive about their children’s experiences in school.

In their focus on learning and subjects taught, the inspection team wrote: “There is an increase in the uptake of modern languages among Years 10 and 11 pupils.

“This enables more pupils to gain from a broader academic curriculum than was previously the case.”

On reading in school, they found: “Leaders are developing a strong culture of reading.

"Staff assess pupils’ reading regularly.

“They use this information to determine which pupils need extra support to catch up.

“Leaders make sure that these pupils get the help to become fluent and confident in their reading.”

The inspection team were glowing in their praise for the way Long Field staff, led by principal Chris Haggett, support the 910 students in their individual personal development.

“Pupils comment positively about the wide range of extra-curricular events and clubs that engage their interests, the report states.

"Older pupils speak passionately about their learning and cultural experiences while attending international visits to France, Germany, Indonesia and New

York.”

Arrangements for safeguarding are effective and staff know their responsibilities in this area.

The report highlights high job satisfaction for teachers and other employees, commenting: “Overwhelmingly, staff are proud to be part of this school...They