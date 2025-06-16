The charity colour dash at Sherard Primary School

Hundreds of children took part in a colourful fundraising event at Sherard Primary School.

The annual school ‘colour dash’ again produced some spectacular scenes on the playing fields off Grange Drive.

Parents watched on as the children ran through storms of powdered pain under blue sunny skies.

The event raised over £7,000 last year for the Leicestershire Children’s Holidays – a charity which provides short breaks and day trip for youngsters from disadvantaged backgrounds – and they hope to beat that amount this year.

Helena Blumfield, headteacher of Sherard Primary School, called it ‘the best year yet’ for the colour dash fundraiser, adding: “The sun was shining, the paint was flying, and the laughter never stopped.

"It was a fantastic way to bring the school community together.”

A record-breaking 398 children took part in this year’s colour dash, bringing an explosion of colour and joy to the school field.

Pupils raced through a vibrant course filled with powdered paint, cheering families, and – new for this year – water guns, which added an extra splash of excitement.

The event has become a much-loved tradition, raising a huge amount of money for a very worthy charity, which supports children across the county.

The day ended with a mass group photo, with every participant in the colour dash covered head-to-toe in rainbow colours.

Sherard Primary School extends a huge thank you to all staff, children, and families who sponsored everyone taking part and who helped make the colour dash such a vibrant success.