Hundreds celebrate Melton school’s 50th birthday at tea party

Hundreds of past pupils and teachers visited a Melton school to celebrate its 50th birthday at a special tea party.

Some of those who attended the bash at Sherard Primary School had not seen each other for many years and others since their schooldays.

Sherard School teachers from the past 30 years at the 50th birthday tea party EMN-190628-092816001

The current intake of pupils helped organise the event and gave their visitors tours of the building on Grange Drive.

Old photos were displayed from different generations of pupils and attendees enjoyed sharing their memories from their time there.

Helena Blumfield, the school’s deputy headteacher, said: “The tea party was a huge success with many pupils and staff - past and present - reminiscing and sharing stories from Sherard over the years.

“Around 400 visitors during the tea party were given tours by our year six pupils and they were able to view photographs and memorabilia from the past and sit and enjoy a cup of tea with cake, pork pie and Stilton cheese.

Former Sherard School pupils celebrate the school's 50th birthday with some of the current intake EMN-190628-092744001

“I would like to thank parents and staff, and also Dickinson and Morris, Cropwell Bishop and Tuxford and Tebbutt for their kind donations towards the tea party.”

Sherard Primary School deputy head, Helena Bloomfield, and Year 6 pupil Amy Stanyer celebrate the school's 50th birthday EMN-190628-092733001

Former Sherard School head teacher Jan Spence looks at some old school photos on display with pupils EMN-190628-092754001