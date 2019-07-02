Hundreds celebrate Melton school’s 50th birthday at tea party

Hundreds of past pupils and teachers visited a Melton school to celebrate its 50th birthday at a special tea party.
Some of those who attended the bash at Sherard Primary School had not seen each other for many years and others since their schooldays.
The current intake of pupils helped organise the event and gave their visitors tours of the building on Grange Drive.
Old photos were displayed from different generations of pupils and attendees enjoyed sharing their memories from their time there.
Helena Blumfield, the school’s deputy headteacher, said: “The tea party was a huge success with many pupils and staff - past and present - reminiscing and sharing stories from Sherard over the years.
“Around 400 visitors during the tea party were given tours by our year six pupils and they were able to view photographs and memorabilia from the past and sit and enjoy a cup of tea with cake, pork pie and Stilton cheese.
“I would like to thank parents and staff, and also Dickinson and Morris, Cropwell Bishop and Tuxford and Tebbutt for their kind donations towards the tea party.”