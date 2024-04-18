Record number of children got first choice Leicestershire primary school

County Hall says 99 per cent of parents got the good news ahead of their child starting in the autumn term from more than 7,000 applications.

The figures show 94.6 per cent of youngsters due to start school for the first time have secured a place at their first preference school, with 3.6 per cent offered their second preference and 0.9 per cent their third choice primary school.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jane Moore, director of children and family services at Leicestershire County Council, said: “We’re so pleased that nearly all children in Leicestershire are finding out that they’ve got a place at one of their top three primary school preferences.

“It’s especially fantastic that there have been so many first choice places awarded, too.”

“We’re pleased for everyone with a successful outcome and recognise also that not every pupil has secured one of the places they had hoped for.

“There is support for families who want to talk about alternative school options or making an appeal. We want anyone needing this help to get in touch with us as soon as they can.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’d like to wish all children starting school for the first time a successful and enjoyable start to their schooling.”

The county council is also reminding parents that if a school place has been refused, the child will have been placed on the school’s waiting list.

If a place becomes available parents will be contacted automatically.