Hose C of E Primary School leads the way with new Forest School programme

Hose Church of England Primary School is thrilled to announce the introduction of an exciting new Forest School provision, making it the first school in the Vale of Belvoir to offer this enriching outdoor learning experience to children of all ages.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Starting next year, the initiative will give pupils the opportunity to learn, explore, and grow through hands-on activities in nature, fostering confidence, creativity, and a deep appreciation for the environment.

The Forest School approach emphasises child-led learning, teamwork, and developing problem-solving skills in an outdoor setting, all of which have been proven to boost well-being and academic success. This initiative reflects Hose Primary’s commitment to innovative education within a supportive and nurturing environment where every child is valued.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As a small village school, Hose offers a close-knit community atmosphere where pupils benefit from individual attention and a tailored approach to learning. Parents looking for a school that combines academic excellence with outdoor adventure are encouraged to consider Hose for their child.

Hose C of E Primary School

Applications for September 2025 places are now open. To learn more about the school and its new Forest School provision, please contact the school office at 01949 860312 or email [email protected] to arrange a visit or conversation.

"At Hose, we’re passionate about preparing children for a bright future by blending traditional values with forward-thinking initiatives like our Forest School," said Headteacher, Mrs Lianne Hough. "We can’t wait to see our pupils grow and flourish in this unique environment."