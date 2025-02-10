Hope Hamilton CE Primary School visited by Children’s Commissioner and Bishop of Leicester

Learn Academies Trust were delighted to welcome the Children's Commissioner for England, Dame Rachel de Souza to their Trust school, Hope Hamilton CE Primary School, last week. Dame de Souza joined Bishop Martyn Snow, Bishop of Leicester, to find out about the ongoing efforts and initiatives dedicated to improving the well-being and rights of children in our community.

During the visit, the Commissioner met with children, staff, and colleagues from the Diocese to discuss key issues affecting children today and ways in which they believe they can make improvements to people’s lives. They toured the facilities and engaged in meaningful conversations with the children about their experiences and aspirations.

The work of the Children’s Commissioner aligns closely with the programme of listening exercises that the Diocese of Leicester successfully launched in 2023, where children are given a platform to have their voices heard. Both organisations value the importance of listening to and responding to the opinions of children.

"We were privileged to have Dame Rachel de Souza, the Children's Commissioner for England, visit us at Hope Hamilton," said Jane Jones, Learn-AT CEO. "We share the Commissioner’s understanding of the importance of really listening to children and young people, empowering them to use their voices and share their diverse experiences and views in order to shape the future of the world they want to live in. We were incredibly proud of our pupils who took part in the discussions with Dame de Souza and articulated such relevant, thought-provoking and inspiring opinions."