Head teacher shows off new bird feeders at Swallowdale School

Samantha Harries, Headteacher at Swallowdale Primary School, hangs one of the bird feeders donated by Barratt Homes

They were provided, along with a supply of seed, by housebuilder, Barratt Homes, which is building new homes in the town.

The feeders have been hung in the school gardens and headteacher Samantha Harries said they were very grateful for them.

She said: ““We are lucky to have extensive grounds at Swallowdale Primary and being situated in a rural town, it is very important that we provide our children with opportunity to learn about the natural world.

Samantha Harries, Headteacher, with Swallowdale Primary School pupils, showing off the new bird feeders

"Having the new equipment will hopefully encourage more birds into our school environment.”

Swallowdale children took part in the RSPB’s Big Schools’ Birdwatch earlier this year to monitor local birds.