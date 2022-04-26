Head teacher shows off new bird feeders at Swallowdale School

They were provided, along with a supply of seed, by housebuilder, Barratt Homes, which is building new homes in the town.
The feeders have been hung in the school gardens and headteacher Samantha Harries said they were very grateful for them.
She said: ““We are lucky to have extensive grounds at Swallowdale Primary and being situated in a rural town, it is very important that we provide our children with opportunity to learn about the natural world.
"Having the new equipment will hopefully encourage more birds into our school environment.”
Swallowdale children took part in the RSPB’s Big Schools’ Birdwatch earlier this year to monitor local birds.
Jan Ruston, from the housebuilders said: "We hope our donation will benefit the school’s birdwatchers and provide a more eco-friendly environment.”