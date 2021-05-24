Have a say on proposals for new Melton school term dates

Latest school news EMN-210524-181954001

Leicestershire County Council has launched a consultation exercise to gather feedback on a range of suggested term times, which would begin from the autumn of next year.

The different proposals attempt to meet the range of different needs in the county, including trying to reduce term time holidays by having early breaks and balancing the length of terms to try to reduce staff and student sickness.

The suggestions which parents are being asked to comment on basically involve:

***Keeping the ‘traditional’ county term time pattern, offering an earlier summer holiday but meaning a longer autumn term;

***Aligning the autumn and spring breaks in line with most other authorities, including Leicester City, but again leading to a longer autumn term;

***Introducing a two-week autumn half-term break - this would leave terms ‘more balanced’ across the whole year but would result in a shorter Easter break.

The consultation offers the opportunity to choose from a number of options, including sticking to regular patterns, with the closing date set for midnight on Sunday, July 18.

Deborah Taylor, cabinet member for children and families at County Hall, said: “The current term dates are ending so we need to review these and make sure we have dates in place that work in the best way possible for young people and their families who live in and/or attend school in the local area.

“This is your chance to have your say.

“Your feedback is really valuable and will help us see if we need to maintain current arrangements or align term times differently.”