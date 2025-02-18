Councillor Deborah Taylor, lead member for children and families at Leicestershire County Council

Residents are being urged to have a say on proposals to improve support for children and young people with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) in Leicestershire.

A consultation has launched on a three-year-plan which sets out how organisations representing education, health and social care will work together to improve services and support.

The survey on Leicestershire County Council’s draft SEND and Inclusion Strategy closes at midnight, on Tuesday, April 8.

Councillor Deborah Taylor, lead member for children and families at Leicestershire County Council, said: “We really hope people take time to have their say about this important piece of work.

“The demand for SEND support is unprecedented and continues to grow, something that is both a national issue and pertinent to us here in Leicestershire.

“We want people to take a look at how we plan, along with our partners, to jointly tackle challenges facing the SEND system and help children with SEND thrive, fulfil their potential, belong and live their best lives within their community.

“By taking time to comment on the identified priorities and feed back to us, you will help us build an accurate understanding of the needs and lived experiences of children and young people with SEND.”

People are being asked their views on a number of ‘SEND principles’ which will guide the work of education, health and social care partners supporting children and young people with SEND in Leicestershire, as well on as a range of priorities identified in the SEND and Inclusion Development Plan.

Click HERE for a full outline of the proposals and to have your say on the draft Send and Inclusion Strategy 2024-2027.