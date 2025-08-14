Harington School celebrates A Level results 2025

Students celebrate their results.

Students at Harington School are celebrating another year of outstanding A level results, with over 30% of all grades awarded at A*/A and well over 80% at A*-C. This is in line with the strong outcomes achieved in 2024, but with an improvement in the number of students achieving the very top grades.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Five students achieved A*A*A* (including; Edward Way, Harry Rowlands, Tobias Robinson, and Charlotte Buckingham) and a further thirty-one students achieved the equivalent of AAA or better ( including; Hannah Totaro, Tara Slattery, Millie Paterson, Adaline Armes, Jude Robinson, Emilia Reed-Smith, Ruby Milne, Edward Isherwood, Rhienna Golshan, Ned Evans, Lucy Byrne, Elise Billingham, Ioan Wrentmore, Amy Willetts, Selina Taylor, William Pearce-Smith, Nino Michalowski, Erin Doherty and Toby Beretta)

Students have secured places at the most competitive universities in the country, including Oxford and Cambridge, and six students are going on to study medicine or veterinary science.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The most popular universities amongst Harington students include: University of Nottingham, University of Sheffield, University of York, University of Liverpool, University of Manchester, University of Exeter, Loughborough University, University of Birmingham, Durham University and Lancaster University.

Students Celebrate

Oliver Teasel, Head of School, said, “I am so proud of all our students and their achievements. Over the last two years everyone has worked incredibly hard and it is no surprise that the results are so strong. I would like to take this opportunity to thank the staff at Harington for going the extra mile and our parents for their constant support. Students are leaving Harington to pursue a diverse range of courses at some of the top universities and employers in the country.I am just delighted that Harington School has played a part in their journey”

Emilia Reed- Smith (AAA*) who is studying Chemical Engineering at the University of Birmingham said “I have thoroughly enjoyed my time at Harington. The staff are very supportive, also the extra-curricular activities available such as Gold Duke of Edinburgh’s Award have been great. At Harington, I have been given the opportunity to develop both academically and socially before I embark on my next steps.”

This year an increasing number of students opted to complete degree level apprenticeships in a diverse range of areas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Felix Rawlings (ABB) who is completing an Aerospace engineering degree level apprenticeship at Airbus said “Harington has provided brilliant opportunities and support so that I could make strong applications to engineering degree level apprenticeships. For example, Greenpower and a careers week in which I was able to attend workshops with external speakers and organise work experience with an engineering company. Teachers were very supportive and I made some lifelong friendships during my time at the school.”

Harington School is a sixth form offering academic A levels based in Oakham, Rutland. It has gone from strength to strength since opening in September 2015 and in March 2025 it retained its Outstanding Ofsted status.

Students interested in applying for September 2026 entry are encouraged to attend Open Evening at the School on Tuesday 11 November 2025.