GSCE and BTEC grades announced for Belvoir Priory Academy students

Some of the top achieving GCSE students at Bottesford-based The Priory Belvoir Academy celebrate their results today: Back row - Ruby S, Olivia G, Hannah P, Mille R, Jake C, Findlay L, Ross B, Josiah F, Dan F, Noah T.; front row - Olly S, Francis V, Josh P. EMN-211208-151730001

The Bottesford-based school said students ‘can be justifiably proud of their achievements in their qualifications this year against a backdrop of disruption and uncertainty’.

Results continued the academy’s trend of strong results against the national picture, with large numbers achieving the highest grades.

The academy praised its ‘highly skilled and dedicated teaching and support staff’ who ‘have worked with unrelenting energy and professionalism to ensure that students achieve well and progress on to their chosen courses and careers’.

Priory Belvoir headteacher, Levon Newton, said: “Our Year 11 cohort has been an immensely resilient and hardworking year group and the students are fully deserving of their excellent grades which are a true reflection of their abilities.