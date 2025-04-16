Nearly all Leicestershire children get first choice primary school place

Nearly all children due to start primary school in Leicestershire for the first time have secured one of their top school preferences.

Figures released today (Wednesday) show that around 7,100 ( a record-breaking 99.4 per cent) pupils have been offered one of their top three school preferences, and 99.5 per cent one of their top five.

Out of these, more than 95 per cent secured their first preference place.

A total of 7,141 applications were received for school places starting in Leicestershire this autumn.

Jane Moore, director of children and families at Leicestershire County Council, said: “Starting school for the first time is such a key milestone and we are pleased that the majority of families who applied for primary school places here in Leicestershire will see their children going to a school of their choice.

“It’s encouraging that the percentage of children securing a first choice or preferred choice of schools remains high.

“If you are one of those families who applied and wish to accept your offer, you don’t need to do anything else.

“Our admissions team work to offer families their preferred places, but there are a small number of cases where this hasn’t been possible. In these cases, pupils will have had an offer for their nearest school with available places.”

Children who have been refused a place at a school will automatically be placed on a waiting list which will run until December 31, 2025.

If a space becomes available at the school and your child is at the top of the list you will be contacted directly.