News you can trust since 1859

GCSE results day: Priory Belvoir Academy

There were plenty of celebrating students at Belvoir Priory Academy this morning (Thursday) as they picked up their GCSE results.

By Nick Rennie
Thursday, 25th August 2022, 4:11 pm
Updated Thursday, 25th August 2022, 4:21 pm
Priory Belvoir Academy students celebrate their GCSE results today, from left: M Chester (1 grade 9, 2 grade 8s, 3 grade 7s, 3 grade 6s); A Curtis (8 grade 9s, 1 grade 8, 1 grade 7); R Booth Clibborn (2 grade 7s, 3 grade 6s, 4 grade 5s); L Beers (1 grade 8, 4 grade 7s, 1 grade 6, 3 grade 5s)
Priory Belvoir Academy students celebrate their GCSE results today, from left: M Chester (1 grade 9, 2 grade 8s, 3 grade 7s, 3 grade 6s); A Curtis (8 grade 9s, 1 grade 8, 1 grade 7); R Booth Clibborn (2 grade 7s, 3 grade 6s, 4 grade 5s); L Beers (1 grade 8, 4 grade 7s, 1 grade 6, 3 grade 5s)

Youngsters at the Bottesford school excelled in their exams once again and revelled in their achievements as they returned to school today.

The academy’s delighted headteacher, Levon Newton, said today: “I am delighted with the results with many students having achieved the highest grades or making significant levels of progress.

"Staff at the school are immensely proud of their achievements.”

YoungstersGCSE