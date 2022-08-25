GCSE results day: Priory Belvoir Academy

Priory Belvoir Academy students celebrate their GCSE results today, from left: M Chester (1 grade 9, 2 grade 8s, 3 grade 7s, 3 grade 6s); A Curtis (8 grade 9s, 1 grade 8, 1 grade 7); R Booth Clibborn (2 grade 7s, 3 grade 6s, 4 grade 5s); L Beers (1 grade 8, 4 grade 7s, 1 grade 6, 3 grade 5s)

Youngsters at the Bottesford school excelled in their exams once again and revelled in their achievements as they returned to school today.

The academy’s delighted headteacher, Levon Newton, said today: “I am delighted with the results with many students having achieved the highest grades or making significant levels of progress.