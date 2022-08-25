GCSE results day: Priory Belvoir Academy
There were plenty of celebrating students at Belvoir Priory Academy this morning (Thursday) as they picked up their GCSE results.
By Nick Rennie
Thursday, 25th August 2022, 4:11 pm
Updated
Thursday, 25th August 2022, 4:21 pm
Youngsters at the Bottesford school excelled in their exams once again and revelled in their achievements as they returned to school today.
The academy’s delighted headteacher, Levon Newton, said today: “I am delighted with the results with many students having achieved the highest grades or making significant levels of progress.
"Staff at the school are immensely proud of their achievements.”