Joshua Singer-Hitchin celebrates his straight grade nines with his parents at Long Field

There was plenty to celebrate at Melton’s Long Field Spencer Academy this morning (Thursday) as students received their GCSE results.

Principal Chris Haggett was delighted with this year’s exam outcomes, telling the Melton Times: “Our students have smashed it – I believe we are 10 per cent up on results compared to 2019.

"These students were impacted by Covid when they started in year seven so they’ve done really well.”

One of the outstanding performances was from Joshua Singer-Hitchin, who attained top grade nines in all 10 GCSE subjects.

Lily Topliss was one of the top GCSE achievers at Long Field

His parents hailed the support given to their son by teachers including Mr Haggett and mum Nicola said: “Joshua burst into tears when he opened his envelope. We’re very proud.”

The Gil family had a double celebration with 15-year-old George passing his German GCSE a year early and his older brother Fred attaining four nines and four eights in his exams.

George said the pandemic was a challenge when he started his GCSE studies – he commented: “It was a different type of learning having to do it from home. It made me appreciate time in lessons with my teachers when the pandemic ended.”

Lewis Cooper dreams of becoming a personal trainer after getting a strong pass in his BTec in PE while his friend Jacob Saunders is preparing now for A-levels at MV16 after good GCSE results.

Fred and George Gil with their parents Joe and Pippa on GCSE results day at Long Field

Scarlet Kerr wants to go into social work after studying A-levels at MV16 – she got some high grades in her GCSEs and said it was down to ‘hard work’. Her mum, Alicia, said she was ‘super proud’ of her daughter’s results.

Twins Freya and Ianthe Walsh helped his each other with their studies but admitted they were both very competitive when it came to grades.

Freya wants to be a vet and Ianthe an author after doing A-levels at Harington School.

Another top achiever was Lily Topliss, who was delighted to get seven top grade nines on her GCSE results slip.

Scarlet Kerr (back, centre) celebrates her GCSE results at Long Field with her family

She said: “I was expecting lower grades so I’m very happy.

"We had the pandemic in year seven and some students didn’t do the work at home but I was able to do it.”

Lily is studying science A-levels at MV16 next and wants to work in cancer research.