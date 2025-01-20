From TikTok bans to safer screens: A social media expert’s mission for 2025

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Social media marketing expert and local business owner Estelle Keeber, 42, appeared on BBC Radio Leicester today, joining Kelly Hinch to discuss the implications of the TikTok ban in America and the changes she believes could benefit the UK.

With eight years of experience in the social media space and having built a global brand using free platforms, Estelle offered a unique perspective on the potential impact of such regulations and the broader challenges posed by social media.

Estelle highlighted the dual nature of social media as a tool. On one hand, it provides an unparalleled opportunity to connect with like-minded individuals, reach global audiences, and build successful businesses without significant financial investment. On the other hand, it also opens the door to the rapid spread of negative and abusive content. This, she noted, is why discussions around platform accountability and regulation are so important.

Reflecting on the TikTok ban in America, Estelle questioned whether a similar move could work in the UK. While she acknowledged the benefits of platforms like TikTok for fostering creativity and connection, she argued that stricter oversight is needed to address the spread of harmful content and protect younger users.

“Social media’s accessibility is both its greatest strength and its biggest weakness,” Estelle explained. “It empowers people to share ideas and celebrate successes, but it also allows harmful content to spread quickly, with significant consequences.”

Estelle’s appearance on BBC Radio Leicester also gave her the opportunity to discuss her long-standing mission to educate and empower the next generation of social media users. Over the years, she has worked with schools and colleges across the UK, helping young people understand the opportunities and risks of these platforms. She emphasised that fostering digital literacy and resilience is key to ensuring that social media remains a force for good.

In 2025, Estelle is determined to expand her outreach, working with more young people, schools, colleges, and alternative provisions. Through workshops, talks, and online resources, she aims to raise awareness of the challenges of social media while equipping educators, parents, and young users with the tools they need to create a safer digital environment.

“The key to addressing the challenges of social media isn’t just in regulating platforms,” Estelle said. “It’s in fostering a culture of digital literacy and resilience. By teaching the next generation how to use these tools effectively and safely, we can ensure that social media continues to be a force for good.”

Estelle’s insights on BBC Radio Leicester are a testament to her commitment to meaningful change. Her vision for a safer, more positive social media experience for the next generation underscores the importance of balancing the benefits of these platforms with the need for greater responsibility and awareness. As she continues her mission in 2025, Estelle aims to play a pivotal role in shaping how society approaches social media, ensuring it remains a powerful tool for connection and opportunity.

Find out more about Estelle and her mission on the website www.immortalmonkey.co.uk