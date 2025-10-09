From Foodbanks to Forbes: Leicester speaker honoured for inspiring local youth

Estelle has spent the last three years volunteering her time to speak at schools and colleges, sharing her story of resilience, entrepreneurship, and digital careers. Drawing from her personal journey - from food banks to Forbes - she helps students understand that success isn’t about where you start, but where you’re headed.

“It’s such an honour to be recognised,” Estelle said. “But the real win is seeing a student walk away from one of my talks thinking, ‘I can do that too.’ That’s the magic.”

Her sessions have had a real impact across Leicester. After a recent talk, a teacher from Castle Mead Academy said:

“Estelle was a truly inspirational speaker. The students were engaged from the moment she began sharing her story.”

That ability to connect with students is what led Estelle to launch Limitless Next Gen CIC, a Leicester-based community interest company dedicated to supporting disadvantaged young people aged 7–18. With backing from the police and fire service, the CIC delivers workshops, motivational sessions, and access to real-world role models, aiming to increase self-belief, raise aspirations, and create long-term change.

One of Estelle’s core focuses is making digital and creative careers more accessible. During her recent visit to Beaumont Leys School, her practical and humorous approach made a lasting impression:

“Estelle’s session was brilliant Full of honesty, practical advice and humour. The students loved it!”

Her work with Leicester College struck a powerful chord with learners facing challenges of their own.

“Estelle’s story resonated deeply with our students. Many said they felt seen for the first time, and left with a renewed sense of self-belief.”

With Limitless Next Gen CIC now rolling out more sessions across schools, colleges, and alternative provisions, Estelle is determined to ensure every young person, regardless of background, feels seen, supported, and inspired.

“Sometimes all it takes is one story, one hour, or one honest conversation to change the direction of a young person’s life,” she adds. “That’s what Limitless CIC’s mission is all about.”

To book Estelle for a school visit or to support the work of Limitless Next Gen CIC:

www.immortalmonkey.co.uk

