News you can trust since 1859
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Just Stop Oil protesters invade Lord’s Test match for The Ashes
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
Hundreds of customers frustrated as popular banking app goes down
New images of OceanGate’s Titan sub released after implosion
Panic as man ‘stabs himself to death’ at train station

Former students win national award for Melton Vale Sixth Form College

A unique alumni mentoring programme has earned Melton Vale Sixth Form College a prestigious national award.
By George Icke
Published 29th Jun 2023, 12:49 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th Jun 2023, 13:01 BST
Melton Vale Sixth Form College headteacher Nicki Dartnell and assistant headteacher Natasha Roberts proudly show off the award the college won for it alumni mentoring programme PHOTO GEORGE ICKEMelton Vale Sixth Form College headteacher Nicki Dartnell and assistant headteacher Natasha Roberts proudly show off the award the college won for it alumni mentoring programme PHOTO GEORGE ICKE
Melton Vale Sixth Form College headteacher Nicki Dartnell and assistant headteacher Natasha Roberts proudly show off the award the college won for it alumni mentoring programme PHOTO GEORGE ICKE

The initiative involves former students returning to the Burton Road college to help youngsters decide how they move on to higher education or a chosen career path.

Headteacher, Nicki Dartnell, and assistant head, Natasha Roberts, picked up the ‘Employment and Enrichment Award’ at the Sixth Form College Association Awards presentation event.

Natasha told The Melton Times: “This award isn’t about us, it’s about the culture and memories former students have created at MV, and that is so obvious from their willingness to come back and help current students.

Former students return to Melton Vale Sixth Form College to help current students at a recent alumni eventFormer students return to Melton Vale Sixth Form College to help current students at a recent alumni event
Former students return to Melton Vale Sixth Form College to help current students at a recent alumni event
Most Popular

“Our former students, who have found their way into the industry for themselves, want to make a difference, and want to give back.

"That is the only reason that we have been able to roll out our alumni mentoring programme.”

A spokesperson for the Sixth Form College Association said that they were ‘not aware of another institution offering the bespoke level of alumni support that is seen at MV’.

The Melton college recently held a careers day for students, when a number of alumni were there to talk about the work they do in their industries, which included agriculture, automotive, leisure, food manufacturing, science and broadcast journalism.

Melton Vale Sixth Form College receive their national award for the alumni mentoring programmeMelton Vale Sixth Form College receive their national award for the alumni mentoring programme
Melton Vale Sixth Form College receive their national award for the alumni mentoring programme

Another alumni day is planned in the near future when students will get the the chance to network with former students as well as ask questions at panel sessions on a variety of subjects, from effective use of LinkedIn to roles in the NHS or a career in architecture.

Related topics:Melton Vale Sixth Form CollegeLinkedIn