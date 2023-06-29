Melton Vale Sixth Form College headteacher Nicki Dartnell and assistant headteacher Natasha Roberts proudly show off the award the college won for it alumni mentoring programme PHOTO GEORGE ICKE

The initiative involves former students returning to the Burton Road college to help youngsters decide how they move on to higher education or a chosen career path.

Headteacher, Nicki Dartnell, and assistant head, Natasha Roberts, picked up the ‘Employment and Enrichment Award’ at the Sixth Form College Association Awards presentation event.

Natasha told The Melton Times: “This award isn’t about us, it’s about the culture and memories former students have created at MV, and that is so obvious from their willingness to come back and help current students.

Former students return to Melton Vale Sixth Form College to help current students at a recent alumni event

“Our former students, who have found their way into the industry for themselves, want to make a difference, and want to give back.

"That is the only reason that we have been able to roll out our alumni mentoring programme.”

A spokesperson for the Sixth Form College Association said that they were ‘not aware of another institution offering the bespoke level of alumni support that is seen at MV’.

The Melton college recently held a careers day for students, when a number of alumni were there to talk about the work they do in their industries, which included agriculture, automotive, leisure, food manufacturing, science and broadcast journalism.

Melton Vale Sixth Form College receive their national award for the alumni mentoring programme