Former pupil helps village school perform summer show

Pupils at Croxton Kerrial Primary School pictured during their summer performance, which parents could only watch online due to Covid restrictions EMN-211207-103631001

Instead they performed songs from the shows, including Annie, The Greatest Showman and Queen, in front of their class bubbles and then shared it all online with family members.

Former pupil Jasmine Townley, who has since passed a degree in musical theatre, was invited back to school to help the children produce a medley of songs.

Head of school, Amanda Scott, said: “The children were in awe of Jasmine, they loved every minute.

“In these tricky times it is great to offer them something special and make them smile.”