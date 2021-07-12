Former pupil helps village school perform summer show
Pupils at Croxton Kerrial Primary School enjoyed putting on their annual summer performance although parents and grandparents couldn’t watch in person due to coronavirus restrictions.
Instead they performed songs from the shows, including Annie, The Greatest Showman and Queen, in front of their class bubbles and then shared it all online with family members.
Former pupil Jasmine Townley, who has since passed a degree in musical theatre, was invited back to school to help the children produce a medley of songs.
Head of school, Amanda Scott, said: “The children were in awe of Jasmine, they loved every minute.
“In these tricky times it is great to offer them something special and make them smile.”
Jasmine will be back in school later in the year to perform with pupils in a Christmas production, when it is hoped it will be safe for parents to attend.