Owen Warner, a former drama student at Melton's SMB College Group campus

Owen Warner is rubbing shoulders with the likes of Boy George, Sue Cleaver, Chris Moyles, Jill Scott, Mike Tindall and Charlene White every night in front of millions of viewers in the programme based in an Australian jungle.

The 23-year-old, who found fame in the role of Romeo in Channel 4 soap, Holyoaks, studied drama at the Melton campus of SMB College Group.

He won his Holyoaks part in 2018, shortly after achieved a Distinction in his Level 3 Acting qualification at the Asfordby Road college.

Section manager of performing arts and Melton Theatre manager, Arnie Breen, said: “Owen was a great lad and a very hard worker in both his written and practical work.

“We always hoped he would achieve some success in the industry and we were all delighted when he got the part on Hollyoaks.

"On that programme, he has truly shown the ability and star quality we always knew he had - and now we get to see him on TV again on I’m a Celebrity, which will hopefully raise his profile and enable him to achieve even bigger and better things in his career within the entertainment industry.”

Audiences at Melton Theatre will have seen Owen starring in many roles during his time studying at the college, including Cinderella, 1984, Hamlet and Rock of Ages.

Arnie added, “It just goes to show to our current and future students what you can achieve with the right training, hard work, and a little luck.

"We won’t be voting for Owen to complete the bush tucker trials, but we will be voting for him to be the next King of the Jungle.”

You can watch Owen on the show every evening at 9pm on ITV1.

Prospective students hoping to follow in his footsteps are welcome to attend an open day at the Melton college on Saturday November 19.