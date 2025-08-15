Exam successes for FE students at Melton and Brooksby campuses

By Nick Rennie
Published 15th Aug 2025, 10:10 BST
A performing arts student at the Melton campus of Loughborough College Group receives her exam resultplaceholder image
A performing arts student at the Melton campus of Loughborough College Group receives her exam result
Students based at Melton Mowbray and Brooksby further education college campuses have been celebrating impressive exam results.

They are part of the newly-formed Loughborough College Group, created recently by the merger of SMB College Group and Loughborough College.

Students across the College Group collected their A-Level, T-Level and vocational results with their friends and family, whilst being given the opportunity to discuss their next steps.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Notably, Brooksby College achieved a 100 per cent pass rate in Onsite Construction, while Loughborough College achieved the same in Education and Early Years and Maintenance Engineering Technologies.

Corrie Harris, CEO at Loughborough College Group, said: “These exceptional results continue to rise year after year, which is a true reflection of our students’ dedication, perseverance, and commitment to excellence.

“Our students approach their studies with inspiring passion, and we hope they feel every bit as proud of their achievements as we do.

"We look forward with excitement to seeing the incredible things they will accomplish next.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A-Level students celebrated an outstanding 94 per cent pass rate this year, with 15 per cent of students achieving the highest possible grades (A*–A).

Four subjects, including Law, Media Studies, Photography, and Film Studies, achieved a 100 per cent pass rate.

The college group also celebrated the success of its T-Level students, with 65 per cent achieving a Merit or higher in their overall provisional grades.

A record number of vocational students completed their Level 3 Vocational and Technical courses this year, achieving high grades across the board.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Students across all qualifications marked their achievements with their peers, celebrating their success in moving onto various pathways including university, full time employment and higher-level apprenticeships.

Related topics:StudentsMeltonMelton Mowbray
News you can trust since 1859
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice