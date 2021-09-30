Ex-pupil returns to Melton school in his RAF helicopter
Students and staff at a Melton school were thrilled to watch a former pupil swoop down onto the playing field at the controls of his RAF helicopter.
Flight Lieutenant Clark was on a routine training sortie with Puma Force, RAF Benson, and dropped in at John Ferneley College with crew colleagues as part of an alumni initiative aimed at inspiring the next generation.
The school’s students enjoyed the chance to meet the crew and get a close-up look at their aircraft.
Head of school, Natalie Teece, told the Melton Times: “The experience was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and a spectacular event for our staff and students to see.
“We had a number of students explore the helicopter and meet and greet the RAF crew to find out more about possible career prospects in the RAF.”
She added: “The importance of these enrichment experiences for our students, alongside academic work, helps develop our students into well-rounded individuals.
“With the connections and help from our alumni, we believe that we can keep our connections, not only alive, but dynamic and meaningful for our students to experience now, and in years to come.”
The event was just an enjoyable for the service personnel who made their stunning descent into the school grounds.
A spokeesperson for RAF Benson said: “We’re delighted to have been able to visit John Ferneley College as part of a routine training sortie for the Puma Force.
“It’s important to us to demonstrate the role of the Armed Forces and to help inspire the next generation, whether it’s in a military career or a civilian STEM role.”