MV16 head Nicki Dartnell with students on A-level results day

Students collected their A-level results at Melton Vale Sixth Form College (MV16) this morning (Thursday) with many getting the grades they needed to move on to higher education, apprenticeships or starting work.

The college say 83 per cent of students are now going to their first choice university and a rising number have secured degree apprenticeships as a result of their results.

Head Nicki Dartnell was pleased with the achievements this year – she told the Melton Times: “It’s the best feeling in teaching seeing students so happy today.

"One or two are a little upset with their results but we are supporting them and they have the grades to give them a choice on what they do next.

Chloe Young & Phoebe Webb celebrate their A-level results at MV16

"I’m very proud of all our students this year.”

Nicki brought her dog, Eddie, into college today – the cute Cavapoo has been a regular presence and has helped some students who’ve suffered from anxiety during exams.

Victoria Richardson, from Great Dalby, got an A*, A and B and she is now off to Birmingham University to study maths.

"I was quite nervous last night but I’m pleased I got the grades I needed,” she said.

Will Crysell was happy with his A-level results

Parents Marcus and Sarah attended MV16 with her. Sarah commented: “We are incredibly proud of Victoria because she worked incredibly hard for these results.”

One of the best performing students was Olivia Robson, who chalked up three grade As and will now study biology at Exeter University.

Friends Chloe Young and Phoebe Webb celebrated good results together – Chloe is studying medicine at Leeds University after three A*s while Phoebe is doing a biochemistry degree at Nottingham University after getting three As. Both praised MV16 staff for their help and support.

Eloise Cobourne has two brothers who have gone on to careers in finance after their MV16 studies.

Eloise Cobourne with her A-level results at MV16

And she is off to University College London to study maths after attaining three A*s.

While many are off to higher education or apprenticeships, Ellis Fletcher is now starting his own business after getting Distinction *, A* and B in his A-levels.

"I’m going to start my own clothing company and I’ll be concentrating on making prom dresses because there is nothing like it in this area,” he explained.

Emily Gilder was very happy with her Distinction and two A grades, which mean can take up her business management place at Loughborough University. She said: “I love this school. Staff are amazing here, they support us all and they create a great environment to study in.”

MV16 student Teja Jones with her mum Anna

Teja Jones, from Croxton Kerrial, achieved an A* and two Bs and is off to Nottingham Trent to study graphic design.

Teja said she was nervous before learning her results but praised the support of her family, friends and boyfriend.

Her proud mum Anna commented: “I am proud of her – she could not have worked any harder.”

Rebecca Spencer, who is off to York University to study psychology, is aiming for a career in child psychology after achieving two A*s and an A grade. She said: “This has been the most stressful morning of my life but I’m so pleased with my grades.”

Will Crysell is taking a gap year after getting three A* grades. He plans to study veterinary medicine at university after a year’s work experience.