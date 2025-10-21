Dressed For discovery: Leicestershire developer equips pupils for outdoor learning

Pupils at Newcroft Primary School in Shepshed will be better equipped to enjoy their new Forest School thanks to a donation from leading housebuilder David Wilson Homes.

The donation funded the purchase of 15 brand-new waterproof jackets to support the school’s outdoor learning programme, which gives children the chance to learn and explore in a natural environment while developing essential skills such as teamwork and problem-solving.

The jackets will ensure that all pupils can take part in outdoor learning, regardless of their background or whether they have the appropriate clothing at home – helping to make Forest School activities accessible year-round, whatever the weather.

Alice Brailsford, Deputy Head Teacher at Newcroft Primary School, said: “We are so grateful for this generous donation, which has allowed us to provide waterproof clothing for our pupils.

“The children can now enjoy forest school in all weathers, and it has quickly become one of the highlights of their week. As one pupil said, ‘Fridays are the best because we can go to Forest School’ – and our staff couldn’t agree more.”

Rachael Harrison, Sales Director at David Wilson Homes East Midlands, said: “We are delighted to support the school with this donation and help inspire the next generation of nature enthusiasts.

“Outdoor learning is such a valuable part of education, and we’re proud to play a role in ensuring every child at Newcroft Primary School has the opportunity to take part in Forest School activities.”

Located near David Wilson Homes’ The Skylarks development on Rempstone Road in East Leake, the school was chosen for the donation as part of the housebuilder’s commitment to supporting the communities where it builds.

