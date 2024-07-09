Double inspection success at Queniborough CE Primary School

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It’s been a double celebration for the staff and pupils at Queniborough CE Primary School, part of Learn Academies Trust, after the publication of their recent successful Ofsted and SIAMS inspections. The Ofsted report published this week stated that Queniborough CE Primary School continues to be a good school, and that pupils are happy and safe.

It reported that the school is ambitious for all pupils with suitable ambitious curriculums and pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities are also supported well to learn well. The children were praised as being polite and well-mannered and the supportive staff have a strong team ethos.

This report comes just weeks after an equally successful Statutory Inspection of Anglican and Methodist Schools (SIAMS). These inspections evaluate how a Church school's Christian vision impacts on pupils and adults, and we are delighted to announce that the inspection found that Queniborough CE Primary school is living up to its foundation as a Church school and is enabling pupils and adults to flourish.

Inspectors praised the way the vision is lived out practically through Christian values of friendship, love, peace, respect, belonging, compassion and honesty. They noted that pupils, staff and parents talk about the impact of the seven values being key ingredients for being part of Queniborough. They also reported that religious education is carefully planned and, as a result, pupils' knowledge of difference and diversity is strong.

Queniborough CE Primary School

It was encouraging to read that they found that pupils' opportunities for leadership are strong, and this enables to them to live out the vision beyond the walls of the school. As a result, they know the power of their voice to care for others.

Executive Headteacher, Hannah Roddy, said; 'We are delighted that our school has been recognised by SIAMS for living its Christian Values through well planned RE lessons and 'inspirational collective worship'. Our 'Time to Worship' time each day is something both staff and children look forward to and is a time to reflect and grow together as a school community. We are so proud of our staff and children who work so hard, under Mrs Watson's R.E. leadership, to ensure that we are a nurturing and inclusive school where everyone feels valued as part of our community.'