May and Max at their new home at Brooksby college

Two lovable donkeys have moved onto the Brooksby college campus to work with animal studies students.

SMB College Group have welcomed mother and son – May and Max - from The Donkey Sanctuary, a Devon-based animal welfare charity.

They will help the students to build confidence with handling larger animals – they will also learn how to health check and groom the duo, pick out their hooves and lead them around campus.

In addition, students will be educated in reading the body language of the donkeys – learning how to work safely and calmly around them - as well as providing correct nutrition, enrichment and healthcare.

May and Max in a field at Brooksby campus

The sanctuary selected the donkeys because they are calm and placid and so will be well-suited to working with students.

Catherine Burniston, animal studies facilities supervisor at the Brooksby campus, said: “As Max and May previously lived in a similar environment, they have settled in very well at the college.

"They enjoy watching the alpacas and goats, and are interacting well with staff and students.

“They have been given a calm and quiet few weeks initially, to be allowed to settle in and bond with myself and our animal care technicians.”

Julie Crane, donkey welfare advisor from the sanctuary, has visited the college and was very pleased with the duo’s progress.

"We’re looking forward to allowing students to start working with them more over the next couple of weeks,” said Julie.

“I’m delighted that Max and May have found a new home, not just where they will receive plenty of love and care, but where they will assist the next generation of animal care practitioners.

“The hands-on care experience that Max and May will offer the students is invaluable, and I’m sure these wonderful donkeys will enjoy these interactions just as much as the classes they are involved with.

“Max and May’s rehoming has been a big success.

"We are so grateful to their new donkey guardians at SMB College Group, and to the many others around the UK who show amazing dedication and commitment every day.”

Anyone interested in studying Animal Management with SMB College Group is invited to attend one of their Brooksby Open Days in the autumn academic year.

